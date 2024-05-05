Police investigate double stabbing in San Jose

Police are investigating a double stabbing that occurred in San Jose Sunday evening.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. near South King Road and Lido Way.

San Jose police said that two victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to police for more information.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.