Police investigate double stabbing in San Jose

Police are investigating a double stabbing that occurred in San Jose Sunday evening.
The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. near South King Road and Lido Way.
San Jose police said that two victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
NBC Bay Area has reached out to police for more information.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.