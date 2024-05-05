San Jose

Police investigate double stabbing in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a double stabbing that occurred in San Jose Sunday evening.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. near South King Road and Lido Way.

San Jose police said that two victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to police for more information.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us