Women's History

Bay Area group tackles women's health research and innovation

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Even as the Biden administration pushes to advance research and innovation in women's health, one group of Bay Area women are creating space to tackle the issues on their own.

They call themselves the Strongher Collective, and they have unanswered questions about menopause, cancers specific to women, hormones, wellness and connection.

They decided to get together, hear from experts and have some fun.

Ginger Conejero Saab has the full story in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Women's History
