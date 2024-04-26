Speed may have played a role in crash that killed Pleasanton family of 4, police say

Speed may have been a factor in the fiery crash that left a Pleasanton family of four dead, police said Friday.

The single-vehicle crash happened at about 9 p.m. Wednesday on Foothill Road near Stoneridge Drive, according to police.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said the vehicle appeared to lose control before crashing into a large oak tree and catching fire.

Police said the victims – a mother, father and two children under the age of 15 – died at the scene. Their identities had not been officially released as of early Friday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.

"The City of Pleasanton offers its deepest condolences to everyone affected by this heartbreaking loss," police said in a statement. "We understand that this tragedy deeply impacts the victims’ families, first responders, and our entire community, and encourage those affected to seek support through available resources."