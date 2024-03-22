Report unveils cost of being a woman in California

A new report is shedding light on the cost of being a woman in California.

Mount Saint Mary's University in Los Angeles just released its annual report on the status of women and girls. This year, researchers focused on the cost of being a woman, and they found the wage gap between women and men is narrowing.

In 2013, women earned 84% what men earned, but that number has since increased to 89%. The gap is much larger for Black and Latina women.

