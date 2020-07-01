Fremont 4th of July Virtual Porch Parade

The Fremont 4th of July Parade will be a live stream event with the virtual Porch Parade. Don't miss patriotic decorations displayed on over 130 homes throughout Fremont and entertainment on Facebook Live from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Walk, bike, drive, around Fremont to see patriotic displays, take pictures of the porches you like, post and tag Fremont 4th on social media to spread the fun! #fremont4th #fremonthope #fremontstrong @fremont4th #fremont4thporchparade

The live stream will also include musical performances and the airplane flyover with up to 20 planes participating.

Porch Parade map: https://fremont4th.org/porch-parade-map

Live Stream: Fremont 4th of July Parade Facebook