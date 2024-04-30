Bella Hadid announces she's moving to Texas and taking a break from modeling

Originally appeared on E! Online

Bella Hadid is saying "howdy" to a new beginning.

The supermodel revealed she moved to Texas as a way to step back from the modeling world after feeling like the fashion industry was no longer serving her.

"After 10 years of modeling," Hadid told Allure in an interview published April 30, "I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn't necessarily giving it back to me."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

As for what the 27-year-old plans to do instead? She shared she's launching her own fragrance line called Orebella, which gets its moniker from a combination of her first name and the Arabic word for "iron ore."

"Growing up in an Arab family, perfume and scents were almost a personality trait," Hadid said of why she chose to create her own scent. "I can still remember the way my grandparents smelled when they walked into a room. My uncle Mahmoud was making his own essential oils in the '70s — woody, tobacco-smelling scents."

Photos: Bella Hadid's Riskiest Looks

Noting that she's been concocting her own fragrances for years now, the Kin Euphorics co-founder went on to insist that she wasn't releasing a perfume just to "put something on the market."

"It was something I was already extremely passionate about," she explained, "and I didn't want to keep it for myself anymore."

But a new venture isn't the only thing filling up Hadid's time. After all, her boyfriend Adan Banuelos — who she first sparked romance rumors with in October — also lives in Texas.

And while Hadid has kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, she recently gave a special shoutout to the cowboy in honor of his 35th birthday.

Atop a carousel of PDA-packed pics, Hadid wrote in a April 9 Instagram Story, "Happy Birthday my love."