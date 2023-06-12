Jeepney Jam 2023

The second annual Jeepney Jam is on Friday, June 16, from 5-9 p.m. at Garden at the Flea in San Jose. In honor of 125 years of Philippine Independence, the south bay Filipino American community will celebrate through 75+ participants of makers, artists, live performances, food trucks, and more! The event features performances from the ladies of One Voice, MelvinSings, The Ripplings, Mia Rios, and more talented artists.

All ages are welcome. Admission is free with a $5 parking fee.

Click here to learn more.

WHEN: June 16 from 5-9 PM

WHERE: Garden at the Flea, 1590 Berryessa Road, San Jose