San Jose

Jeepney Jam 2023

Friday, June 16 from 5-9 PM

The second annual Jeepney Jam is on Friday, June 16, from 5-9 p.m. at Garden at the Flea in San Jose. In honor of 125 years of Philippine Independence, the south bay Filipino American community will celebrate through 75+ participants of makers, artists, live performances, food trucks, and more! The event features performances from the ladies of One Voice, MelvinSings, The Ripplings, Mia Rios, and more talented artists.

All ages are welcome. Admission is free with a $5 parking fee.

Click here to learn more.

WHEN: June 16 from 5-9 PM

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

WHERE: Garden at the Flea, 1590 Berryessa Road, San Jose

This article tagged under:

San Josejeepneyjeepney jam
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us