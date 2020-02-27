Pet of the Week – Gloria

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week is Gloria.

Don’t let Gloria’s RBF fool you. She’s actually a sweetheart. This one-year old long haired Brown Tabby may have an intense stare, but she’s really just trying to convince people to fall under her spell and adopt her. Gloria is an affectionate fluff ball looking for a home where she can be the only animal. Even though she’s young, Gloria is a mild-mannered and calm cat. With her exquisitely soft fluffy fur and magical gleaming eyes, she seems like the type of cat who stepped off the set of a Harry Potter movie. Ready to be hypnotized by an enchanting and friendly cat? Ask for Gloria ID# A873307.

For more information, click here.

WHEN: Weekdays 11AM-7PM, Weekends 11AM-6PM

WHERE: 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame