San Jose police said Tuesday morning units are in the area of Senter Road and E. Capitol Expressway for a major injury vehicle collision.

The investigation is actively ongoing.

Road closures are in place. Commute traffic will be impacted for a significant amount of time. Police ask people to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Capitol Expressway from Seven Trees Blvd to Tuers Road is blocked off in both directions. Senter Road from Southside Drive to Singleton Road is blocked off in both directions. Please continue to avoid the area.



