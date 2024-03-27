Petaluma's Butter & Egg Days Parade

Petaluma's Butter and Egg Days will return this April! The Butter & Egg Day festivities will kick off on April 13th with the Opening Ceremonies at the Petaluma Historical Library from 12 to 1 PM, followed by the 41st Annual Parade and Festival on Saturday, April 20th, followed by the Antique Faire on Sunday, April 28th. This year's theme is "Greener Pastures" -Sustaining Petaluma's Future. Celebrate the importance of sustainability and preserving the beauty of Petaluma and the planet.

The Festival will run from 10 AM to 5 PM and will feature a variety of food, art, crafts, and two large "kid areas."

For more information, please click here.