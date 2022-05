Join the Olympic Club for an evening of cocktails, appetizers, dinner and a Q&A with Giants' legend Will Clark. Proceeds of the event will benefit local Bay Area youth baseball programs.

Date - Wednesday, May 18

- Wednesday, May 18 Time - 6 to 9 pm

- 6 to 9 pm Place - The Olympic Club 524 Post Street, San Francisco, CA

- The Olympic Club 524 Post Street, San Francisco, CA Format - Cocktails and Appetizers, Dinner, Presentation and Q& A with Giants' legend Will Clark

To purchase tickets visit: www.olympicclubfoundation.org/events