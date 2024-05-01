16th Congressional district race: Low wins recount, will face Liccardo in November

Evan Low has won the recount in the 16th Congressional district race, defeating Joe Simitian by five votes to set up a showdown with Sam Liccardo in the November election.

Liccardo and Low are vying to replace Rep. Anna Eshoo, who is retiring.

Low entered Wednesday up four votes after Santa Clara County finished its part of the two county count. But there was still the question of the 16 challenged ballots In San Mateo County, where officials Ruled that seven previously uncounted votes should be counted.

In all, 182,000 ballots across the district were recounted. The final part was the 16 envelopes in question that had to be examined by voting officials and the United States Postal Service.

The person who requested the recount, Jonathan Padilla, had called for them to be included but there were problems with the postmark on the envelope. Since they arrived after the ballot deadline, an investigation was done to see if they were scanned by USPS in time.

Padilla told NBC Bay Area on Wednesday that he's glad that all of the votes were counted and will not challenge any more ballots.

Next, the state of California will need to certify the results. Once they do, Low will move on to face Liccardo in the November general election.

UPDATE: Joe Simitian has conceded.

"I lost, and I concede. I trust the process, and I accept the result.

