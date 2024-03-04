decision 2024

Bay Area Republicans express optimism ahead of Super Tuesday

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bay Area Republicans are expressing something they've been missing for years -- optimism.

Not only does Republican Steve Garvey have a chance to advance to the November ballot, party leaders are seeing a movement towards the GOP statewide.

Party leaders are hoping to unite behind Donald Trump by overwhelming Nikki Haley.

And all of this, following a huge win for the Trump forces that keeps him on the primary ballot in every state.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

NBC Bay Area’s Terry McSweeney has more in the video player above.

This article tagged under:

decision 2024politics
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us