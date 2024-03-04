Bay Area Republicans express optimism ahead of Super Tuesday

Bay Area Republicans are expressing something they've been missing for years -- optimism.

Not only does Republican Steve Garvey have a chance to advance to the November ballot, party leaders are seeing a movement towards the GOP statewide.

Party leaders are hoping to unite behind Donald Trump by overwhelming Nikki Haley.

And all of this, following a huge win for the Trump forces that keeps him on the primary ballot in every state.

