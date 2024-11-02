Decision 2024

Contra Costa County opens early voting centers ahead of Election Day

By Jodi Hernandez

Voters swarmed early voting centers in Contra Costa County as many tried to cast their votes before Election Day.

Many voters said this election is too important to wait for.

"The issues are worth it," said Eddie Wills, a voter who waited for over an hour to cast his ballot. "I'm a first-time voter, and I just had to be here for my daughters and the women in my life…my sisters and nieces."

Contra Costa County opened five early voting centers and hired 89 extra workers to help process the early ballots. So far, the county has received 230,000 vote-by-mail ballots.

