From the archives: Exclusive interview with Vice President Kamala Harris

By NBC Bay Area staff

In light of recent developments in the presidential race here's a look back at NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai exclusive interview with Vice President Kamala Harris a few months into her assuming the role.

In the 2021 interview, Harris discussed the challenges that faced her ahead and what she was excited about.

During part of her visit to the Bay Area Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke exclusively with NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai.

Prior to assuming her role as VP, Oakland-born Harris was the San Francisco District Attorney and then served as California's attorney general. As AG, she officiated the state's first same-sex marriage in 2013.

Harris is also the first woman to serve as vice president as well as the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to serve in the office.

