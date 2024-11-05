Students under 18 eligible to vote in Oakland, Berkeley school board elections

The 2024 election marks the first time students under 18 years old are eligible to vote -- specifically in East Bay school board elections.

In Oakland and Berkeley 16- and 17-year-old students can vote in their school district board elections. About 1,200 are registered to vote.

Two student directors say it’s about time.

"I think our vote matters more than the parents or the staff that’s voting," said Maximus Simmons, student director with the Oakland Unified School District. "Our lives are directly getting affected day in and day out by the decisions these people are making."

Zamahra Winta Clark, student director with the Berkeley Unifiedadded: "Considering the amount of information that we take in at school about our elections and our government, I think we’re more than prepared to take on this role."

Oakland and Berkeley voters approved the youth suffrage years ago, but this is the first election in which the teens can vote.

Voters in Albany on Tuesday will have an opportunity to grant their 16- and 17-year-old students the right to vote in school board elections as well.