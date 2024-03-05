Super Tuesday measures tackling crime, housing, homelessness

People around the country are watching to see how California votes to combat that contentious trio -- crime, housing and homelessness.

The statewide one, Prop 1, is focused on helping homeless people. Its tag line is “treatment, not tents” and would change and expand the state’s homeless, housing and mental health infrastructure.

The governor is behind it and spending 6.4 billion public dollars. Opponents say the real price tag is too high -- $12 billion -- with interest.

In San Francisco, there’s three closely-watched ballot measures. The first is Measure A, which seeks $300 million in housing money to meet a state mandate to build 46,000 new homes before a 2032 deadline.

Meaudre B is aimed at crime. It would require the city to hire more cops -- setting a new minimum staffing level of 2,000 officers in five years.

The supervisors are behind this, but it won’t be cheap. If Measure B passes, it’ll cost $120 million to $300 million.

Measure E will also give us a pulse of people’s attitude toward policing. Mayor London Breed wants to loosen some rules cops have to follow. But opponents fear a blank check -- and more controversial tactics like car chases or drone use.

Those that want to weigh in have until 8 p.m. to vote.