San Jose

At least two injured by San Jose crash involving Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office car

By NBC Bay Area staff

Henry Mulak

At least two people received minor injuries in a crash that involved a Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office patrol car on Sunday afternoon, police said. 

The San Jose Police Department said it responded to the two-car crash at around 12:35 p.m. in the area of Commodore Drive and King Road. 

It’s unclear exactly how many people were injured, though the department said that everyone involved “sustained only minor injuries.”

It added that several streets had been closed while officers investigated. It asked the public to avoid the area.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for further details.

