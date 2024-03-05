Where to vote in-person or drop off ballot on Super Tuesday in the Bay Area

California voters have been able to cast ballots in the weeks leading up to official Election Day on Tuesday, but for those who have waited there is still time to cast ballots on the big day.

The California Secretary of State's Office provides a tool for voters to find their polling place or nearest ballot drop-off locations for Tuesday's election.

Same-day voter registration is available at all county election offices.

Where to vote in-person or drop off ballot in the Bay Area

Residents can find what county they live in here or calling the state Voter Hotline at (800) 345-VOTE.

All in-person voting centers will operate from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Alameda County

Alameda County voters can visit any of the 100 available voting centers on Tuesday.

A preliminary list of confirmed vote centers can be found here.

For more county-specific information about voting, call (510) 267-8683.

Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County residents are assigned a specific polling place based on their registered address, though they can still vote at the Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder's office at 555 Escobar St. in Martinez.

Residents can find their assigned polling place by visiting the county's voting website here.

For more county-specific information about voting, call (925) 335-7800 or email voter.services@vote.cccounty.us.

Marin County

Marin County voters can drop off their mail-in ballots or cast their vote at any official voting center or drop off their ballot at any drop-off box.

A list of vote centers can be found here.

For more county-specific information about voting, call (415) 473-6456.

Napa County

Napa County voters can drop off their mail-in ballots or cast their vote at any official voting center or drop off their ballot at any drop-off box.

Voter center locations are listed on the county's website here.

For more county-specific information about voting, call (707) 253-4321 or email elections@countyofnapa.org.

San Mateo County

San Mateo County voters can drop off their mail-in ballots or cast their vote at any of the county's 45 vote centers.

A complete list of voting centers and drop box locations can be found here.

For more county-specific information about voting, call (650) 312-5222 or email registrar@smcacre.org.

Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County voters can drop off their mail-in ballots or cast their vote at any official voting center or drop off their ballot at any drop-off box.

Information about drop boxes and voter center locations are listed here.

For more county-specific information about voting, call (866) 430-VOTE (8683) or email registrar@rov.sccgov.org.

San Francisco County

San Francisco residents are assigned a specific polling place based on their registered address, though they can still vote at the county registrar's office at 1 Dr. Carlton B Goodlett Place, City Hall, Room 48 in San Francisco.

Residents can explore ways to vote on the county's election page .

For more county-specific information about voting, call (415) 554-4375 or email sfvote@sfgov.org.

Solano County

Solano County residents are assigned a specific polling place based on their registered address. Residents can search for their polling place here.

For more county-specific information about voting, call (707) 784-6675 or email Elections@solanocounty.com.

Sonoma County

Sonoma County voters can drop off their mail-in ballots or cast their vote at any official voting center or drop off their ballot at any drop-off box.

Residents can find more information on where to vote on the county's website.

For more county-specific information about voting, call (707) 565-6800.

