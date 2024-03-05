Super Tuesday: Bay Area election results for the California March primary

Check back here starting at 8 p.m. after the polls have closed for results for each Bay Area county as well as key statewide races.

Join us at 9 p.m. for NBC Bay Area News Super Tuesday coverage featuring live updates from our news team tracking election results and reporters dispatched across the region. Check back on this page to watch a livestream of our coverage.

Connected TV: Live coverage will also start streaming at 9 p.m. Tuesday on NBC Bay Area News on Roku channel 4125, Samsung TV Plus channel 1035 and Amazon Fire TV. Click here to see where else we're streaming on connected televisions.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

California primary election results for San Mateo County

California primary election results for Santa Clara County

California primary election results for Solano County

California primary election results for Sonoma County

U.S. and state races