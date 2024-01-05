How to score in '24 with your skin at any age

It's officially 2024 and we all want to be healthier by eating right, however, we forget that being healthy also includes taking care of our skin. To take it a step further, your skin needs different care at different stages of your life. We wanted to pick the brain of Dr. Glynis Ablon on how to properly care for your skin depending on what decade of life you were in and here's what she had to say:

In your 30s': start with sunscreen! The wrinkles start to settle in, you are starting to lose moisture, collagen, and all that good stuff you never thought about in your teens or 20's. According to Dr. Ablon, being very diligent with your sunscreen is key. "Also, start thinking about retinol products. These will turn over the cells and slow down the aging process." Using a retinol 4-5 times per week is recommended, plus add an exfoliant when you are not using a retinol. There is also something called "face yoga." A favored brand is EmFace which is a non-invasive, needle-free facial procedure that uses radio frequency to stimulate facial muscles. In other words you are working out your face, without stepping foot in a gym!

In your 40's: keep using that sunscreen! This is the decade you want to start using red LED lights on your face, décolletage area, and even your hands to slow down the aging process even more. These lights help with inflammation and fine-lines. This is the time you also want to start adding a lot more moisture around your eyes where even more fine lines and wrinkles will start to creep in. You can also start taking an omega-3 supplement as well as a collagen supplement if you feel you aren't getting enough in your diet. These will help with hair, skin, and nails!

In your 50's: you are dry! This is where you want to be actively taking supplements that help with prebiotics, probiotics, collagen, giving your moisture, etc. Use oil cleansers that will not strip the skin of its natural oils. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. Drink plenty of water and even consider using a vitamin E supplement. Something else that Dr. Ablon recommends is doing something daily to relieve stress. It's incredible how much stress plays a part on your skin. Lastly, if you are considering procedures at this stage in your life, UltraClear is a great option. It uses laser technology that essentially reverses the signs of aging and according to users, it works.

Dr. Ablon's last and final tip for anyone at any age to have the best skin they possibly can, is diet. The saying goes, "you are what you eat", right? If you eat healthy, chances are you will have glowing skin. If you eat processed and junk food all the time, you will most likely have not so healthy skin. Try to help yourself and add supplements where and when you need to, but start with what you consume. For more information on getting the skin you deserve, follow Dr. Glynis Ablon on instagram at @drablon or visit her on her website at www.ablonskininstitute.com.