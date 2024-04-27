Shooting in San Jose leaves woman dead

San Jose police are investigating after officers found a woman fatally shot while carrying out a welfare check Friday night.

Officers conducted the welfare check at around 9 p.m. in the area of North Fourth and East Saint John streets. They found the woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Although medics took her to the hospital, the woman died.

The shooter left prior to officers arriving, police said.

An investigation into the shooting is underway, and anyone with information is asked to reach out to 408-277-5283.