Learn to make a hearty & comforting Irish stew just in time for St. Patrick's Day!

Irish Lamb Stew Recipe:

Ingredients—

  • 1 Tbsp Olive Oil
  • 2 Pounds Lamb Shoulder boneless cut into half in pieces
  • ½ Tsp salt
  • Black pepper to taste
  • 1 large onion diced
  • 2 carrots peeled and cut into large chunks
  • 1 parsnip cut and peeled into large chunks
  • 4 cups water
  • 3 large potatoes peeled & quartered
  • 1Tbsp fresh rosemary chopped
  • 1 Cup leeks chopped
  • 1 Tbsp parsley chopped for garnish

Directions—

  • Heat oil over medium heat in a large stock pot or Dutch oven.  
  • Add lamb pieces and cook, stirring gently, until evenly browned
  • Season with salt & pepper
  • Add onion, carrots, parsnips, and cook gently aside the meat for a few minutes
  • Stir in the water
  • Cover and bring to a boil before turning the heat down to low
  • Simmer for an hour or longer until tender depending on the cut of meat
  • Stir in potatoes and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes before adding the leeks and rosemary
  • Continue to simmer uncovered, until potatoes are tender but still hold
  • Serve hot in bowls and garnish with parsley

