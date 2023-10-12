Live life going from FOMO to JOMO

This journal was created with the thought of wanting to bring peace and love to everyone around the world wherever they were physically or mentally by authors and wellness advocates, Jordana Reim and Shira Lazar. According to Reim, "we were seeing so much FOMO in our modern day, and thought the antidote was JOMO."

With World Mental Health Day just behind us, it doesn't mean that we can forget about focusing on our mental health and wellbeing. Quite the opposite actually. Studies show that "one in 4 adults suffer from a mental health disorder and that number is increasing among today's youth" according to Lazar. We need to focus on and destigmatize this topic more so that our youth understand the importance of their wellbeing and their future.

So how do we do this? Whether you accept it or not, everyone has FOMO to some degree, so at what point do you draw the line and not let FOMO affect you? Simply put, create healthy boundaries. Reim says, "ask yourself what you will joyously NOT do today. [Then ask yourself] what am I reflecting on that brought me joy today?" Focus on those moments that bring you joy and peace instead of worrying about the things you "should" be doing because you are seeing others experience it.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

We all know FOMO is wreaking havoc on your mental health. Have you found yourself bringing your phone to bed to doom scroll social media? What about felt bored somewhere and instantly reached for your phone to check your feeds. How about consistently thought of what others were doing at that moment instead of being present in your experiences? These are all signs of FOMO which can lead to lack of sleep, anxiety, overwhelming thoughts, not making clear decisions, and many more. JOMO will assist in helping you be at peace, bring calmness to your daily life, help you make better, more calculated decisions, and ultimately be more creative.

Once you start incorporating JOMO into your daily practice it will become second nature. Lazar also wants to point out that "its progress over perfection and [to do] the small things you can to make it more natural for you." The journal can be a great start or addition to most because it includes reflective exercises, questions to ask yourself morning and night, and tools that will help you with gratitude that will help your mental health (backed by science).

If all this sounds up your alley and you are wanting to join this new "JOMO state of mind" movement or are simply curious and want to attend one of Jordana and Shira's events, they have a FOMO to JOMO workshop and unplug meditation coming up on November 17th. You can find more information on their website at www.peaceinside.live. To follow them on instagram, go to @peaceinsidelive.