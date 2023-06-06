There is no doubt social media has opened doors for many. Careers are made through social media. Relationships are built. There truly is a wealth of knowledge on the internet that can be used for good, however, it can also be a black hole for so much negative space. Specifically when it comes to social media and our youth.

What is an appropriate age to introduce social media to our children? How much is too much? What limits do we set and how do we go about doing that as parents without straining the relationship or trust you have with your children? According to Dr. Regine Muradian, "the content that kids are consuming is the issue. Its important for parents to be vigilant and aware of what our kids are watching." A plethora of issues have emerged including mental health, anxiety, low self-esteem, less socializing in group settings, the list goes on.

Dr. Smita Malhotra also added, "social media is here to stay. Its important to have those conversations early on with your kids and also model what you want them to do." Introducing your child to social media is ultimately your decision as a parent, however, waiting until they are at least 13 years old is a recommended age from Dr. Malhotra. Coming from an adult who can process and understand that social media is not reality, it too gets clouded by the pretty filters and perfectly staged photos at times. Imagine what this can do to a 13 or even a 10 year old child spending hours a day on social media.

At the end of the day, social media is not going anywhere. Use with caution. All we can do is put our best effort in guiding our youth to use it sparingly and for the benefits it may provide.

If you'd like more information on Dr. Regine Muradian, who also specializes in anxiety and mental health advocacy for children as well as adults, please visit her website at www.reginemuradian.com or follow her on instagram at @dr.reginemuradian. For more information on Dr. Smita Malhotra, who is Chief Medical Director for Los Angeles Unified School District and pediatrician, please visit her website at www.smitamd.com or follow her on instagram at @drsmita_md.