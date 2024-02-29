This immune-boosting ingredient will level-up your desserts

California Live’s Jobeth Devera learns about the benefits of elderberries and how you can incorporate the immune-boosting berry into the foods you eat. Learn to make elderberry cheesecake bites that are packed with antioxidants.

Elderberry Cheesecake Bites Recipe

Ingredients

Crust

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

—1 cup pitted dates

—1 cup raw walnuts

Filling (first layer)

—1 1/2 cups raw, soaked cashews

—1/4 cup lemon juice

—1/3 cup coconut oil (melted)

—2/3 cup full-fat coconut milk or another plant-based milk

—1/2 cup honey (agave nectar or maple syrup to make it vegan)

Filling (second layer)

—Leftover cashew blend from the first layer

—½ cup fresh berries

—3 tablespoons elderberry syrup

Toppings

—Additional fresh berries, caramel, chocolate drizzle or honey



Directions

Crust

Puree 1 cup pitted dates and 1 cup raw walnuts in a food processor until it’s finely chopped and sticky. Press the dates and walnut blend into the bottoms of a muffin-cup lined muffin pan.

Filling (first layer)