This immune-boosting ingredient will level-up your desserts

California Live’s Jobeth Devera learns about the benefits of elderberries and how you can incorporate the immune-boosting berry into the foods you eat. Learn to make elderberry cheesecake bites that are packed with antioxidants.

Elderberry Cheesecake Bites Recipe

Ingredients

Crust

—1 cup pitted dates
—1 cup raw walnuts

Filling (first layer)

—1 1/2 cups raw, soaked cashews

—1/4 cup lemon juice

—1/3 cup coconut oil (melted)

—2/3 cup full-fat coconut milk or another plant-based milk

—1/2 cup honey (agave nectar or maple syrup to make it vegan)

Filling (second layer)

—Leftover cashew blend from the first layer

—½ cup fresh berries

—3 tablespoons elderberry syrup 

Toppings

—Additional fresh berries, caramel, chocolate drizzle or honey

Directions

Crust

  1. Puree 1 cup pitted dates and 1 cup raw walnuts in a food processor until it’s finely chopped and sticky.
  2. Press the dates and walnut blend into the bottoms of a muffin-cup lined muffin pan.

Filling (first layer)

  1. In a mixer, puree filling ingredients until creamy and then pour on top of the crusts, filling halfway.
  2. Place in the freezer for about 30 minutes. You will have filling left over.
  3. Filling (second layer)
  4. Puree remaining cashew filling with ½ cup fresh berries and 3 Tablespoons Carmel Berry Co. elderberry syrup.
  5. Pour over the first layer, filling to the top, then add fresh berries and any other desired toppings. 
  6. Freeze until hard (about an hour), peel off the muffin cups and enjoy! You can keep them in the fridge for up to three days or in the freezer for a couple weeks.

