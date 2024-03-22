Try this chocolate carrot cake, a delicious twist on a classic spring treat 

California Live’s Jobeth Devera visits with Marisa Churchill, the author of “Sweet & Skinny” and former Top Chef contestant, and learns how to make her recipe for chocolate carrot cake.

Chocolate Carrot Cake

Serves 12

Ingredients

For the cake 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour 1/3 cup Dutch processed cocoa powder ¾ cup sugar 1 teaspoon baking soda ¼ teaspoon salt Pinch of cinnamon 1/2 cup buttermilk 2 carrots (about 1 cup), finely grated 1 egg ½ cup of algae or canola oil 1 tablespoon vanilla

For the Frosting 8 ounces cream cheese 2 ounces butter, softened 1 teaspoon lemon juice 2 1/2 cups powdered sugar ½ teaspoon vanilla



Directions

Preheat the oven to 350. Grease and line a 8×8 square pan with parchment paper. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, cocoa, sugar, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Create a well in the center and pour in the buttermilk, grated carrots, egg, oil and vanilla. Whisk until thoroughly combined. Pour the batter into the cake pan. Bake in the oven for about 20 minutes, or until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean.

To make the frosting, in large bowl, beat cream cheese and butter with electric mixer on medium-high speed until smooth. Beat in vanilla. On low speed, beat in powdered sugar (sift in if lumpy) until frosting is smooth and creamy. Spread on top of cake. Cut into 3 rows by 4 rows. Cover and refrigerate any remaining cake.

Enjoy!