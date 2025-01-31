Food & Drink

Walnut Creek bar serves up inventive non-alcoholic and low-alcohol cocktails!

NBC Universal, Inc.


NEW-GRONI (NA

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Makes 1 drink

INGREDIENTS:
1 ounce Bittersweet Aperitivo

¾ ounce Optimist Bright

1 ounce Verjus Blanc

½ ounce simple syrup

California Live

wildfires 57 mins ago

Add to cart: Beauty brands that are giving back to LA wildfire victims and more

Sports 1 hour ago

Feel the full-throttle fun at this year's Monster Jam truck rally!

Tonic water, to taste

A few drops of Saline Solution

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.


METHOD:
Add all ingredients to a stirring glass with ice and stir until well-chilled. Pour into a double old fashioned glass with a large ice cube.

GARNISH: Scored orange twist

*Recipe courtesy of Sipeos 

PICA PICA (NA)


Makes 1 drink

INGREDIENTS:
2 ½ ounces Sangrita Verde: juice made of tomatillos, cucumbers, pineapple, cilantro, and serrano chilies

1 ounce The Spirit of Tequila Alternative

½ ounce lime juice

2 sleeves of Saline

1/3 ounce ginger syrup


METHOD:
Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and pour into a double old fashioned glass with crushed ice.

GARNISH: Habanero salt rim, chili oil, lime wheel, short straw

*Recipe courtesy of Sipeos 

ESPRESSO MARTI-NO (LOW ABV)


Makes 1 drink

INGREDIENTS:
¾ ounce Sweet Vermouth (like Carpano Antica)

¾ ounce Sherry Syrup: A rich, sweet, and dark style of Sherry from Spain (fortified wine). Flavor notes include nuts, dried fruits, and baking spices

½ ounce Maple Syrup

2 ounces Cold Brew Concentrate

2 sleeves of Saline


METHOD:
Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake for 9 seconds. Double strain into a chilled coupe glass.

GARNISH: Grating of dark chocolate on one side of the glass

*Recipe courtesy of Sipeos

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us