CBS

CBS Reality Shows Must Now Have 50% Non-White Casts, Network Says

CBS has also mandated that its writers’ rooms must be staffed with a minimum of 40% BIPOC representation

By Sarah Whitten

Host Julie Chen Moonves talks to the Jury of BIG BROTHER on the season finale
Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

What to Know

  • On Monday, CBS introduced a new initiative that requires these shows to ensure that 50% of their casts are Black, Indigenous, or People of Color (BIPOC).
  • These reality TV targets will kick off during the 2021 to 2022 broadcast season.
  • This initiative follows targets that CBS set for its scripted programs earlier this year as well as a deal to create programming with the NAACP.

CBS’ slate of reality shows, which include “Survivor,” “Big Brother” and “Love Island,” will become more diverse in 2021.

On Monday, the network introduced a new initiative that requires these shows to ensure that 50% of their casts are Black, Indigenous, or People of Color (BIPOC). Additionally, the network has committed putting at least 25% of its development budget towards creators and producers who are BIPOC.

These reality TV targets will kick off during the 2021 to 2022 broadcast season.

Entertainment

Oprahs Favorite Things 1 hour ago

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 Is Here — and We Want Everything on the List

In-N-Out 2 hours ago

California Family Sets Out to Visit Every In-N-Out Within a Year

“The reality TV genre is an area that’s especially underrepresented, and needs to be more inclusive across development, casting, production and all phases of storytelling,” George Cheeks, president and CEO for the CBS Entertainment Group, said in a statement.

This initiative follows targets that CBS set for its scripted programs earlier this year as well as a deal to create programming with the NAACP.

CBS has also mandated that its writers’ rooms must be staffed with a minimum of 40% BIPOC representation with the goal of increasing that number to 50% in the 2022 to 2023 season.

This story first appeared on CNBC.com. More from CNBC:

Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

CBS
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us