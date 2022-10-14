Beyoncé Slams Designer's Claim He Wasn't Paid for ‘Renaissance'

Beyoncé's team is getting into formation again to dispute another claim.

In a since-deleted Instagram post shared on Oct. 12, art and fashion designer Nusi Quero alleged that he did not receive payment from the singer's stylist for his work on "Renaissance." Now, the Grammy winner's team is firing back.

"It is deeply troubling that designer Nusi Quero has posted damaging statements about Marni Senofonte regarding non-payments for work completed," the singer's rep told E! News in an Oct. 14 statement. "In fact, he was paid for his work, and there is proof of all payments made."

"We have been in communication with his team and there were three payments made to him," the statement continued. "The first payment was made on May 9, 2022. The second payment, a fifty percent down payment on the agreed cost, was made via wire on July 8, 2022. The third and final payment was returned when he changed his account number. It was returned as an invalid account number based on an error on his part."

Despite the error, the singer's rep also clarified they were able to move forward with the last installment. "After persistent and exhausting communication to get the correct information on his account and two unsuccessful wire transfer attempts," the rep said. "A physical check was mailed to him for final payment on September 29, 2022."

This isn't the first claim that the "Break My Soul" singer's team has refuted since her album dropped in July. Most recently, they also fired back after Right Said Fred claimed the singer sampled the band's 1992 song, "I'm Too Sexy," for her song, "Alien Superstar" without permission, saying they were granted permission by the group's publisher.

"Permission was not only granted for its use," a statement shared to E! News on Oct. 7 read. "But they publicly spoke of their gratitude for being on the album... Permission was asked of their publisher on May 11, 2022 and the publisher approved the use on June 15, 2022. They were paid for the usage in August 2022."

In addition, the singer's team called the claims "erroneous and incredibly disparaging."

