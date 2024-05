The latest Bay Area rent numbers are in and they show a pattern on how challenging and expensive it is to make it in the region.

New: Bay Area rents

(avg 1BR):



Mountain View: $3,670

Cupertino: $3,210

Santa Clara: $2,990

San Francisco: $2,910

Sunnyvale: $2,810

San Mateo: $2,580

San Jose: $2,550

Oakland: $2,000



Source: @Zumper — scott budman (@scottbudman) May 8, 2024