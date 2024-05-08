Routine traffic stop leads to police seizing 36 guns, arresting suspect in San Jose

What started as a routine traffic stop in San Jose led to police seizing 36 guns they said should never have been on the street.

The suspect is not only facing weapons charges, but also a child endangerment charge because police said two kids were in his car with some of those guns.

San Jose police said their investigation began when they pulled over Juan Sandoval for a traffic violation and discovered he was transporting firearms with two kids under age 15 inside his car.

That led officers to two homes tied to Sandoval -- one on Cortez Avenue in San Jose near two schools -- and another in San Benito County where they found more guns.

“When officers searched that secondary residence they located several other firearms, so a total of 36 firearms were seized,” Tanya Hernandez, with the San Jose Police Department, said.

Maria Torres said she rarely shops after 11 a.m. because she's worried about crime. She's relieved to learn police seized the guns.

"That’s great. That's good that they’re taking the guns off the street because we need more of that to get them off because all that stuff that’s happening right now is just too crazy,” she said.

Police also said they seized thousands of rounds of ammunition, explosive material, and firearm accessories.