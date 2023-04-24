Celebrity News

Comedian Richard Lewis Reveals Parkinson's Disease Diagnosis, Says He's ‘Finished With Stand-Up'

The 75-year-old “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star posted a video Monday to Twitter explaining his various health issues

By The Associated Press

AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File

Comedian Richard Lewis is retiring from stand-up following four surgeries and a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

The 75-year-old “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star, who is known for wearing all-black and exploring his neuroses onstage, posted a video Monday to Twitter explaining his various health issues.

“For the last three-and-a-half years, I’ve had sort of a rocky time,” he said, adding that he has suffered with back pain, and he had shoulder and hip replacement surgeries.

He also got a brain scan because he was shuffling his feet when he walked. Doctors diagnosed him with Parkinson's. “Luckily, I got it late in life, and they say you progress very slowly if at all, and I’m on the right meds, so I’m cool,” he said. ”I'm finished with stand-up. I'm just focusing on writing and acting."

Lewis' big screen credits include “Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Vamps” and TV appearances on everything from “7th Heaven” to “George Lopez” and “BoJack Horseman” to “Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist.”

