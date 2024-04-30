Organized retail theft task force makes arrest in San Mateo

A suspected shoplifter picked the wrong store on the wrong day.

New video shows police chasing and detaining a man suspected of stealing from the Target store in San Mateo's Bridgepoint Shopping Center on March 14.

That same day, an organized retail theft task force happened to be working in the area.

The task force is made up of officers from Daly City, San Bruno and San Mateo.

Since it was created last October, the group has arrested 88 people suspected of shoplifting.

“Being able to dedicate resources to combat organized retail theft has been a great thing and we’re seeing results from it,” said Officer Jerami Surratt of the San Mateo Police Department.

The task force has recovered more than 700 items worth about $23,000.

It was made possible with the help of a state grant.