Coroner releases cause of death for ‘Friends' actor Matthew Perry

The cause of death for "Friends" actor Matthew Perry was determined to be acute effects of ketamine, according to the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner.

Contributing factors in Perry's death listed in the report released Friday include drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, used to treat opioid use disorder. The manner of death was determined to be an accident.

Perry, 54, was found unresponsive Oct. 28 in the pool at his residence in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades area. Paramedics responded and pronounced Perry dead at the scene.

Ketamine is an dissociative anesthetic that has some hallucinogenic effects, according to the DEA. Its medical uses include the induction and maintenance of anesthesia and as a treatment for depression.

The coroner's autopsy report noted that Perry was on ketamine infusion therapy to deal with depression and anxiety, with the most recent therapy "reportedly one and a half weeks before death."

Perry had taken drugs in the past but had been “reportedly clean for 19 months," according to the report. The actor had openly talked about his struggles with addiction, dating to his time on the hit show "Friends" in the 1990s.

