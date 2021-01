Demi Lovato Says She's Recording ‘Something Special' After Storming of U.S. Capitol

Demi Lovato is in the process of channeling her anger into her music.

After violent protesters stormed the United States Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, the star took to Twitter to express her frustrations.

While retweeting a message from the Black Lives Matter movement's official account, she wrote, "My heart is broken. It makes me to sad to believe how naive I was to think this couldn't possibly happen, and yet it did. Here we are. For everyone in my comments saying 'where's d7' or wanting me to sing instead of speaking up about what needs to change in this country..."

In a follow-up tweet, the 28-year-old "Cool for the Summer" performer announced that she was currently in a studio and recording some type of commentary on the traumatic day. She did not specify if the music had been written prior to the unrest at the Capitol, nor did she give any further details about what to expect from it, but the posts led her name to start trending on Twitter.

"THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO," she continued. "THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY F--KING MORE. I'm angry, embarrassed and ashamed. I'm in the studio working on something special after today's assault on democracy. #impeachtrumptonight."

Demi is known for being opinionated on her platforms. She recently took to her Instagram Story to call out social media influencers who are vacationing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Just curious," she wrote about a meme of people partying, "what the f--k are y'all doing ?"

Clearly, she is "Sorry Not Sorry" about making her voice heard.