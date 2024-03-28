Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus and more — all the collaborators on Beyoncé's ‘Cowboy Carter'

When Beyoncé drops her album “Cowboy Carter” on March 29, fans will be treated to over 20 new songs, including four collaborations with other artists.

This week, the singer released a track list for the highly anticipated album and TODAY.com can confirm that several country legends will be featured on the new release.

Hungry for more details as you eagerly await the album's U.S. debut on Friday? Here's everything we know about the musical collaborations so far.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Dolly Parton

Omar Vega/FilmMagic via Getty Images Dolly Parton arrives for the 58th Academy of Country Music awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.

Rumors have been swirling for months that Beyoncé may have covered Dolly Parton's hit song "Jolene" and it's now confirmed. When Beyoncé’s shared the track list for her album on March 27, the song "Jolene" was featured prominently on the graphic and Parton took to social media to share her excitement.

"Listen to my original 'Jolene' while you wait for @Beyonce’s COWBOY CARTER," she wrote on X.

Listen to my original “Jolene” while you wait for @Beyonce’s COWBOY CARTER - Dolly P https://t.co/jtw7AcQ1Cq pic.twitter.com/ghHWTekQhp — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 28, 2024

Even before the news was confirmed, the Queen of Country spoke out about a potential "Jolene" cover in early March during an interview with Knox News.

"I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that,” she said. “I love her! She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer.”

Parton went on to explain that she and Beyoncé have "kind of sent messages back and forth through the years."

This isn't the first time Parton has spoken publicly about her admiration for the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer. The country legend previously posted on Instagram to share her excitement for Beyoncé's new country album.

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” Parton said on Feb. 22. “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single. Can’t wait to hear the full album!”

Miley Cyrus

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Miley Cyrus attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Miley Cyrus, who happens to be Parton's goddaughter, will appear on Beyoncé's new song “II Most Wanted.”

Cyrus previously collaborated with both Beyoncé and Rihanna in 2008 for a performance at a Stand Up to Cancer event. In 2023, the "Flowers" singer recalled the special moment during an installment of her "Used to Be Young" TikTok series.

“What I remember most from doing this performance is I was standing in between two of the big legends and icons that I was looking up to at the time, and they treated me like a little sister the entire time,” she said. “They were being really sweet.”

Willie Nelson

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images Willie Nelson performs during the Farm Aid Music Festival at the Ruoff Music Center on September 23, 2023 in Noblesville, Indiana.

Beyoncé sought out some major country star power for her latest album. In addition to Parton, Willie Nelson, 90, also appears on "Cowboy Carter" in a song called “Smoke Hour.”

On the track list, the song appears in the center towards the top in small print with Nelson's name in larger font.

Post Malone

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Rapper Post Malone performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 16, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

One week ago, Post Malone teased a collaboration with country singer Morgan Wallen in an Instagram video. Now, the musician is featured on Beyoncé's latest album on a song called “Levii’s Jeans.”

Shaboozey

Beyoncé collaborated with Shaboozey, 28, for a song called "Spaghetti" that appears on "Cowboy Carter."

He previously released two country-inspired albums, including 2018’s "Lady Wrangler" and 2022’s "Cowboys Live Forever, Outlaws Never Die."

Per Beyoncé Press, the track "samples" DJ Dedé Mandrake's Brazilian funk song "Aquecimento — Vem Vem Vai Vai.”

Tanner Adell

Country musician Tanner Adell lent her vocals to a song called "Blackbird" on Beyoncé's latest album, per Beyoncé Press.

When she initially heard about "Cowboy Carter," the 20-year-old posted a video on TikTok expressing how psyched she was for the new music.

"If you know me at all, you know, Beyoncé is my number one favorite entertainer and one of the entertainers I look up to most. She's an incredible vocalist, dancer, writer, woman and mother and i cannot wait for this album," she captioned the post.

Willie Jones

Country musician Willie Jones will also appear on "Cowboy Carter." He'll be featured a song called "YaYa" with Beyoncé, per Beyoncé Press.

After hearing Beyoncé's song “Texas Hold ‘Em," the 30-year-old posted a video of himself mouthing the words to the track and breaking out in a dance. "Im so excited about this one!" he captioned the post.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY: