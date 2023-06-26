The Hollywood Walk of Fame's Class of 2024 has been revealed.

Chadwick Boseman, Otis Redding, Michelle Yeoh, Eugene Levy, Gwen Stefani, Ken Jeong, Gal Gadot Dr. Dre and Kerry Washington are among the celebrities who were selected by the Walk of Fame Selection Panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. The list was announced Monday.

Being chosen by the committee does not automatically mean the honorees will actually receive a star. The Walk of Fame class members have two years from the date of their selection to schedule a ceremony.

Here is the complete list.

Motion Picture Category

Chadwick Boseman (posthumous)

Kevin Feige

Gal Gadot

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Chris Meledandri

Chris Pine

Christina Ricci

Michelle Yeoh

Television Category

Ken Jeong

Eugene Levy

Mario Lopez

Jim Nantz

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Michael Schur

Kerry Washington

Raúl De Molina and Lili Estefan

Recording Category

Glen Ballard

Toni Braxton

Def Leppard

Charles Fox

Sammy Hagar

Brandy Norwood

Darius Rucker

Gwen Stefani,

Andre "Dr. Dre" Young

Live Theater/Live Performance Category

Jane Krakowski

Otis Redding (posthumous)

Radio Category

Angie Martinez

Sports Entertainment Category

Billie Jean King

Carl Weathers

The honorees were selected at panel meeting earlier this month from a field of hundreds of nominations. The committee is made up for Walk of Fame members.

Walk of Fame stars are not awarded to recipients based solely on talent, hard work and dedication to the arts. The stars are given to performers who are nominated and a $75,000 fee is required to create the star, maintain it and provide everything involved with producing the ceremony, such as security, barricades and staging.