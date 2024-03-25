Jenn Tran named star of ‘The Bachelorette' season 21

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jenn Tran's journey to find love will continue—on "The Bachelorette."

The physician assistant student, who appeared on Joey Graziadei's season of "The Bachelor" before being sent home in week seven, will now get another shot at finding her perfect match as the star of "The Bachelorette" season 21.

Tran was announced as the first Asian-American lead of the series on March 25, shortly after Graziadei's time as the Bachelor ended with his breakup from Daisy Kent and subsequent engagement to contestant Kelsey Anderson.

Now Tran who hails from New Jersey, is "overwhelmed" to become the star of the show.

"It's crazy. It feels so surreal to be sitting here," she explained. "I hope I find my person, someone that I truly feel like is 100 percent my perfect match and someone that I'm compatible with. Someone I can have fun and also just like feel like we are each other's person."

What else should viewers know about the 26-year-old? "The bilingual Vietnamese beauty currently resides in Miami and is ready to find love with a man who's as reliable and thoughtful as she is," ABC announced. "When she's not studying, Tran loves reading, paddleboarding and traveling whenever she has the chance."

As for Kent, she said on the finale that she is "not ready" to look for love on TV just yet. "As great of an experience it was, it was also really, really hard. I'm healthy and I'm happy. I haven't had those two things in a really long time," she shared. "And so right now I know it's a time for me to focus on the things I love and the people I love."

Meanwhile, fellow fan favorite Maria Georgas is hoping to return for a future show.

"It's amazing that people think that I can do that," the 29-year-old recently told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "So I'm just appreciative of that. And it makes me happy."

Georgas explained she's ready for another chance at love.

"Maybe the second time I'd do it better," she noted. "And I would get my head in the game."

"Well, actually, I'd get out of my head," she continued. "That's probably what I would do better for the next time."