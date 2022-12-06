Khloe Kardashian Almost Missed Her Win at 2022 People's Choice Awards

Bible: Khloe Kardashian almost didn't make it on stage to accept the award for The Reality Show of 2022 at the People's Choice Awards.

After the accolade for Hulu's 'The Kardashians' was announced, momager Kris Jenner went up to accept the trophy and to address the fact that Khloe was nowhere to be found. (See all the winners here.)

"Khloe was sitting next to me one second ago," Jenner explained to the audience. "Oh, here she comes! Khloe, Khloe, Khloe!"

So, where was she? Just getting ready for her close up.

"I am out of breath," Kardashian noted. "I was trying to fix my hair."

Up onstage and with perfect locks, Kardashian went on to share her gratitude for the fans who awarded them the prize.

"Thank you guys so much," she added. "I am so honored and happy to be here and just that we are able to live our lives in front of the TV and that you guys want to watch it."

And she isn't the only one who feels thankful for the opportunity to share it all with viewers.

Kris Jenner added, "We definitely have one of the best jobs in the world and I get to work with my family. It is because of the fans that we're here tonight. You guys always make us feel at home no matter where we end up and wherever we land. We are working on season three right now and it couldn't be better."

The reality series premiered on the streaming service April 14 and just finished airing its second season last month.

Throughout the two seasons, fans watched the family navigate numerous ups and downs, including when Khloe and her family learned of the paternity lawsuit against Tristan Thompson—who shares children True Thompson, 4, and a now baby boy with Khloe—while the cameras were rolling.

The Good American co-founder admitted that wasn't the easiest experience to film—and she isn't the only one who feels that way. "That was hard," Khloe said in an April interview with 'USA Today', with Kim Kardashian adding, "I think that was hard for me too."

Later on, in season two, viewers got to watch Khloe's journey as she welcomed her and Tristan's baby boy via surrogate, who was conceived prior to Khloe learning of his paternity suit. Khloe got candid about her feelings on the situation and how her son's arrival would bring positivity.

"This is the strangest, most f--ked up situation," Khloe vented during the Sept. 22 episode. "But once he's here, he's gonna be the blessing. He's gonna be the ray of light."

The 38-year-old added later on in the episode, "I would not know what to do if it wasn't for my family."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)