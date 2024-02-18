LIVE: 2024 People's Choice Awards complete list of winners

Originally appeared on E! Online
And the People's Choice Award goes to...
The biggest night in pop culture has officially arrived as the 2024 People's Choice Awards kick off Feb. 18 to honor the year's biggest and best achievements in TV, film, music and beyond. (See every star on the PCAs red carpet here.)
This year's ceremony, hosted by "Barbie" star Simu Liu, has already seen some big winners, including Billie Eilish and "Loki."
So, will "Barbie" or "Oppenheimer" take home the trophy for Movie of the Year? How many awards with Swift and Beyoncé nab? And will Swift's boyfriend and 2024 Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce win Athlete of the Year?
Keep reading to see all the winners of the 2024 People's Choice Awards, and keep checking back here all night for updates.
The 2024 PCAs air live tonight, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. on NBC, E! and Peacock.
Music Icon Award
WINNER: Lenny Kravitz
People's Icon Award
WINNER: Adam Sandler
MOVIES
THE MOVIE OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Barbie
Fast X
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR FILM
The Little Mermaid
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
THE ACTION MOVIE OF THE YEAR
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Fast X
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
The Marvels
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF THE YEAR
80 for Brady
Anyone but You
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
Asteroid City
Barbie
Cocaine Bear
No Hard Feelings
Wonka
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF THE YEAR
Creed III
Five Nights at Freddy's
Killers of the Flower Moon
Leave the World Behind
M3GAN
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Scream VI
The Color Purple
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2023
Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid
Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR
Brie Larson, The Marvels
Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone
Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR
Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
Glen Powell, Anyone but You
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City
Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi, Priscilla
Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
THE MOVIE PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
WINNER: America Ferrera, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid
Natalie Portman, May December
Simu Liu, Barbie
Viola Davis, Air
TV
THE SHOW OF THE YEAR
Grey's Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Only Murders in the Building
Saturday Night Live
Ted Lasso
The Bear
The Last of Us
Vanderpump Rules
THE COMEDY SHOW OF THE YEAR
Abbott Elementary
And Just Like That...
Never Have I Ever
Only Murders in the Building
Saturday Night Live
Ted Lasso
The Bear
Young Sheldon
THE DRAMA SHOW OF THE YEAR
Chicago Fire
Ginny & Georgia
Grey's Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Outer Banks
Succession
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF THE YEAR
Ahsoka
American Horror Story: Delicate
Black Mirror
Ghosts
WINNER: Loki
Secret Invasion
The Mandalorian
The Witcher
THE REALITY SHOW OF THE YEAR
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
Below Deck
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Selling Sunset
The Kardashians
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Vanderpump Rules
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF THE YEAR
America's Got Talent
American Idol
Big Brother
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Squid Game: The Challenge
WINNER: The Voice
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF THE YEAR
Beef
Citadel
Jury Duty
Love Is Blind
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
The Crown
The Night Agent
The Summer I Turned Pretty
THE MALE TV STAR OF THE YEAR
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Tom Hiddleston, Loki
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF THE YEAR
Ali Wong, Beef
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF THE YEAR
Ali Wong, Beef
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF THE YEAR
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
THE TV PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
WINNER: Billie Eilish, Swarm
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Steven Yuen, Beef
Storm Reid, The Last of Us
THE REALITY TV STAR OF THE YEAR
Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules
Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF THE YEAR
Anetra, RuPaul's Drag Race
Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars
Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette
Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor
Iam Tongi, American Idol
Keke Palmer, That's My Jam
Sasha Colby, RuPaul's Drag Race
Xochitl Gomez, Dancing with the Stars
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF THE YEAR
Good Morning America
LIVE with Kelly and Mark
Sherri
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
Today
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF THE YEAR
Hart to Heart
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Daily Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
THE HOST OF THE YEAR
Gordon Ramsay, Hell's Kitchen
Jimmy Fallon, That's My Jam
Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Ryan Seacrest, American Idol
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Terry Crews, America's Got Talent
MUSIC
THE MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny
Drake
Jack Harlow
Jung Kook
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
The Weeknd
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Lainey Wilson
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
THE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
HARDY
Jelly Roll
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Zach Bryan
THE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kelsea Ballerini
WINNER: Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Shania Twain
THE MALE LATIN ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny
Bizarrap
Feid
Manuel Turizo
Maluma
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Ozuna
THE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ángela Aguilar
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Shakira
Young Miko
THE POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Jung Kook
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift
THE HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cardi B
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Latto
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
Travis Scott
THE R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé
Brent Faiyaz
Janelle Monáe
SZA
Tems
The Weeknd
Usher
Victoria Monét
THE NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Coi Leray
WINNER: Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Jung Kook
Noah Kahan
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Stephen Sanchez
THE GROUP/DUO OF THE YEAR
Dan + Shay
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Jonas Brothers
Old Dominion
Paramore
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
THE SONG OF THE YEAR
"Dance The Night," Dua Lipa
"Fast Car," Luke Combs
"Flowers," Miley Cyrus
"Fukumean," Gunna
"greedy," Tate McRae
"Last Night," Morgan Wallen
"Paint The Town Red," Doja Cat
"Vampire," Olivia Rodrigo
THE ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
For All The Dogs, Drake
Gettin' Old, Luke Combs
Guts, Olivia Rodrigo
Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G
Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny
One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen
Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj
THE COLLABORATION SONG OF THE YEAR
"All My Life," Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
"Barbie World," Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua
"Ella Baila Sola," Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma
"First Person Shooter," Drake Feat. J. Cole
"I Remember Everything," Zach Bryan Feat. Kasey Musgraves
"Seven," Jung Kook Feat. Latto
"TQG," Karol G, Shakira
"Un x100to," Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny
THE CONCERT TOUR OF THE YEAR
+–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran
COLDPLAY MUSIC of the SPHERES WORLD TOUR
Love On Tour, Harry Styles
Luke Combs World Tour
Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time World Tour
P!nk Summer Carnival Tour
Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé
TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR
POP CULTURE
THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF THE YEAR
Britney Spears
Dwayne Johnson
Kim Kardashian
Kylie Jenner
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
THE COMEDY ACT OF THE YEAR
Baby J, John Mulaney
Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer
God Loves Me, Marlon Wayans
I'm An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes
Off The Record, Trevor Noah
Reality Check, Kevin Hart
Selective Outrage, Chris Rock
Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman
THE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Coco Gauff
Giannis Antetokounmpo
LeBron James
Lionel Messi
Sabrina Ionescu
Simone Biles
Stephen Curry
Travis Kelce
