San Mateo

Police activity reported in San Mateo

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Mateo officials are asking people to avoid the area of Bayshore Boulevard and Monte Diablo Avenue due to police activity on Saturday afternoon.

The police department sent the alert at around 12:50 p.m., and did not provide any details as to what was happening.

Oakland May 10

New chief to take the reins at the Oakland Police Department

San Jose May 9

Man critically injured in shooting near I-280 in San Jose, police say

The department said it would provide an update when the area was clear.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for further information.

This article tagged under:

San Mateo
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us