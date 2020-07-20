Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj is going to be a mom.

On Monday, July 20, the superstar rapper took to Instagram to confirm that she's pregnant. In a series of photos on the social media platform, a bikini-clad Minaj can be seen cradling her baby bump. The 37-year-old star captioned one of her posts, "#Preggers."

Shortly after announcing her baby news, Minaj thanked her fans for the well wishes. "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement &gratitude," she wrote.

This will be her first child with husband Kenneth Petty, who she wed in Oct. 2019 after more than a year of dating. As fans might recall, Minaj and Petty obtained a marriage license in July 2019, months before officially announcing the news.

"I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness," Minaj previously confessed. "It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I'm there, I don't want to compromise that for anyone or anything."

Minaj has also previously shared that she was looking forward to becoming a mother and was willing to give up her career to achieve that dream.

"I've decided to retire and have my family," she tweeted in September 2020. "I know you guys are happy now."

She later said in May that she was "throwing up," experiencing "nausea and peeing nonstop," which prompted questions about whether she was pregnant. She wouldn't confirm or deny a pregnancy, but when asked if she would share a pic of her baby bump, she responded, "Yea in a couple months. The world ain't ready yet."

Prior to her relationship with Petty, Minaj was in a relationship with Meek Mill. However, the stars called it quits in 2017. Minaj was also previously in a longterm relationship with Safaree Samuels.

