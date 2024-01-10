See the full list of nominations for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Nominations were announced Wednesday morning for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani joined SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher to announce the nominations. The SAG Awards are scheduled for 5 p.m. PT Feb. 24. The awards show will be presented live on Netflix.

Scroll to see the full list of nominees.

Motion Picture Nominees

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Leading Role

Bradley Cooper / Leonard Bernstein - "Maestro"

Colman Domingo / Bayard Rustin - "Rustin"

Paul Giamatti / Paul Hunham - "The Holdovers"

Cillian Murphy / J. Robert Oppenheimer - "Oppenheimer"

Jeffrey Wright / Thelonious "Monk" Ellison - "American Fiction"

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Leading Role

Annette Bening / Diana Nyad - "Nyad"

Lily Gladstone / Mollie Burkhart - "Killers Of The Flower Moon"

Carey Mulligan / Felicia Montealegre - "Maestro"

Margot Robbie / Barbie - "Barbie"

Emma Stone / Bella Baxter - "Poor Things"

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown / Clifford Ellison - "American Fiction"

Willem Dafoe / Godwin Baxter - "Poor Things"

Robert De Niro / William Hale - "Killers Of The Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr. / Lewis Strauss - "Oppenheimer"

Ryan Gosling / Ken - "Barbie"

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role

Emily Blunt / Kitty Oppenheimer - "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks / Sofia - "The Color Purple"

Penélope Cruz / Laura Ferrari - "Ferrari"

Jodie Foster / Bonnie Stoll - "Nyad"

Da’vine Joy Randolph / Mary Lamb - "The Holdovers"

Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture

"American Fiction"

Erika Alexander / Coraline

Adam Brody / Wiley Valdespino

Sterling K. Brown / Clifford Ellison

Keith David / Willy The Wonker

John Ortiz / Arthur

Issa Rae / Sintara Golden

Tracee Ellis Ross / Lisa Ellison

Leslie Uggams / Agnes Ellison

Jeffrey Wright / Thelonious "Monk" Ellison

"Barbie"

Michael Cera / Allan

Will Ferrell / Mattel Ceo

America Ferrera / Gloria

Ryan Gosling / Ken

Ariana Greenblatt / Sasha

Kate Mckinnon / Barbie

Helen Mirren / Narrator

Rhea Perlman / Ruth

Issa Rae / Barbie

Margot Robbie / Barbie

"The Color Purple"

Halle Bailey / Young Nettie

Fantasia Barrino / Celie

Jon Batiste / Grady

Danielle Brooks / Sofia

Ciara / Nettie

Colman Domingo / Mister

Aunjanue Ellis-taylor / Mama

Louis Gossett, Jr. / Ol' Mister

Corey Hawkins / Harpo

Taraji P. Henson / Shug Avery

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi / Young Celie

Gabriella Wilson "H.e.r." / Squeak

"Killers Of The Flower Moon"

Tantoo Cardinal / Lizzie Q

Robert De Niro / William Hale

Leonardo Dicaprio / Ernest Burkhart

Brendan Fraser / W.s. Hamilton

Lily Gladstone / Mollie Burkhart

John Lithgow / Prosecutor Peter Leaward

Jesse Plemons / Tom White

"Oppenheimer"

Casey Affleck / Boris Pash

Emily Blunt / Kitty Oppenheimer

Kenneth Branagh / Niels Bohr

Matt Damon / Leslie Groves

Robert Downey Jr. / Lewis Strauss

Josh Hartnett / Ernest Lawrence

Rami Malek / David Hill

Cillian Murphy / J. Robert Oppenheimer

Florence Pugh / Jean Tatlock

Television Program Nominees

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Movie Or Limited Series

Matt Bomer / Hawkins "Hawk" Fuller - "Fellow Travelers"

Jon Hamm / Roy Tillman - "Fargo"

David Oyelowo / Bass Reeves - "Lawmen: Bass Reeves"

Tony Shalhoub / Adrian Monk - "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie"

Steven Yeun / Danny Cho - "Beef"

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Movie Or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba / Edie Flowers - "Painkiller"

Kathryn Hahn / Clare Pierce - "Tiny Beautiful Things"

Brie Larson / Elizabeth Zott - "Lessons In Chemistry"

Bel Powley / Miep Gies - "A Small Light"

Ali Wong / Amy Lau - "Beef"

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Drama Series

Brian Cox / Logan Roy - "Succession"

Billy Crudup / Cory Ellison - "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin / Roman Roy - "Succession"

Matthew Macfadyen / Tom Wambsgans - "Succession"

Pedro Pascal / Joel - "The Last Of Us"

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston / Alex Levy - "The Morning Show"

Elizabeth Debicki / Princess Diana - "The Crown"

Bella Ramsey / Ellie - "The Last Of Us"

Keri Russell / Kate Wyler - "The Diplomat"

Sarah Snook / Shiv Roy - "Succession"

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein / Roy Kent - "Ted Lasso"

Bill Hader / Barry - "Barry"

Ebon Moss-bachrach / Richard "Richie" Jerimovich - "The Bear"

Jason Sudeikis / Ted Lasso - "Ted Lasso"

Jeremy Allen White / Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto - "The Bear"

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein / Susie Myerson - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Rachel Brosnahan / Miriam "Midge" Maisel - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues - "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri / Sydney Adamu - "The Bear"

Hannah Waddingham / Rebecca Welton - "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Drama Series

"The Crown"

Khalid Abdalla / Dodi Fayed

Sebastian Blunt / Prince Edward

Bertie Carvel / Tony Blair

Salim Daw / Mohamed Al Fayed

Elizabeth Debicki / Princess Diana

Luther Ford / Prince Harry

Claudia Harrison / Princess Anne

Lesley Manville / Princess Margaret

Ed Mcvey / Prince William

James Murray / Prince Andrew

Jonathan Pryce / Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh

Imelda Staunton / Queen Elizabeth Ii

Marcia Warren / Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother

Dominic West / Prince Charles

Olivia Williams / Camilla Parker Bowles

"The Gilded Age"

Ben Ahlers / Jack

Ashlie Atkinson / Mamie Fish

Christine Baranski / Agnes Van Rhijn

Denée Benton / Peggy Scott

Nicole Brydon Bloom / Maud Beaton

Michael Cerveris / Watson

Carrie Coon / Bertha Russell

Kelley Curran / Mrs. Winterton

Taissa Farmiga / Gladys Russell

David Furr / Dashiell Montgomery

Jack Gilpin / Church

Ward Horton / Charles Fane

Louisa Jacobson / Marian Brook

Simon Jones / Bannister

Sullivan Jones / T. Thomas Fortune

Celia Keenan-bolger / Mrs. Bruce

Nathan Lane / Ward Mcallister

Matilda Lawler / Frances Montgomery

Robert Sean Leonard / Luke Forte

Audra Mcdonald / Dorothy Scott

Debra Monk / Armstrong

Donna Murphy / Mrs. Astor

Kristine Nielsen / Mrs. Bauer

Cynthia Nixon / Ada Brook

Kelli O'hara / Aurora Fane

Patrick Page / Richard Clay

Harry Richardson / Larry Russell

Taylor Richardson / Bridget

Blake Ritson / Oscar Van Rhijn

Jeremy Shamos / Mr. Gilbert

Douglas Sills / Borden

Morgan Spector / George Russell

John Douglas Thompson / Arthur Scott

Erin Wilhelmi / Adelheid

"The Last Of Us"

Pedro Pascal / Joel

Bella Ramsey / Ellie

"The Morning Show"

Jennifer Aniston / Alex Levy

Nicole Beharie / Christina Hunter

Shari Belafonte / Julia

Nestor Carbonell / Yanko Flores

Billy Crudup / Cory Ellison

Mark Duplass / Chip Black

Jon Hamm / Paul Marks

Theo Iyer / Kyle

Hannah Leder / Isabella

Greta Lee / Stella Bak

Julianna Margulies / Laura Peterson

Tig Notaro / Amanda Robinson

Karen Pittman / Mia Jordan

Reese Witherspoon / Bradley Jackson

"Succession"

Nicholas Braun / Greg Hirsch

Juliana Canfield / Jess Jordan

Brian Cox / Logan Roy

Kieran Culkin / Roman Roy

Dagmara Dominczyk / Karolina Novotney

Peter Friedman / Frank Vernon

Justine Lupe / Willa

Matthew Macfadyen / Tom Wambsgans

Arian Moayed / Stewy Hosseini

Scott Nicholson / Colin Stiles

David Rasche / Karl Muller

Alan Ruck / Connor Roy

Alexander Skarsgård / Lukas Matsson

J. Smith-cameron / Gerri Kellman

Sarah Snook / Shiv Roy

Fisher Stevens / Hugo Baker

Jeremy Strong / Kendall Roy

Zoë Winters / Kerry Castellabate

Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Comedy Series

"Abbott Elementary"

Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues

William Stanford Davis / Mr. Johnson

Janelle James / Ava Coleman

Chris Perfetti / Jacob Hill

Sheryl Lee Ralph / Barbara Howard

Lisa Ann Walter / Melissa Schemmenti

Tyler James Williams / Gregory Eddie

"Barry"

Anthony Carrigan / Noho Hank

Sarah Goldberg / Sally Reed

Zachary Golinger / John

Bill Hader / Barry

Andre Hyland / Jason

Fred Melamed / Tom Posorro

Charles Parnell / Da Buckner

Stephen Root / Monroe Fuches

Tobie Windham / Damian

Henry Winkler / Gene Cousineau

Robert Wisdom / Jim Moss

"The Bear"

Lionel Boyce / Marcus

Jose Cervantes Jr. / Angel

Liza Colón-zayas / Tina

Ayo Edebiri / Sydney Adamu

Abby Elliott / Natalie “sugar” Berzatto

Richard Esteras / Manny

Edwin Lee Gibson / Ebraheim

Molly Gordon / Claire

Corey Hendrix / Sweeps

Matty Matheson / Neil Fak

Ebon Moss-bachrach / Richard "Richie" Jerimovich

Oliver Platt / Jimmy "Cicero" Kalinowski

Jeremy Allen White / Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto

"Only Murders In The Building"

Gerald Caesar / Ty

Michael Cyril Creighton / Howard Morris

Linda Emond / Donna

Selena Gomez / Mabel Mora

Allison Guinn / K.t.

Steve Martin / Charles-haden Savage

Ashley Park / Kimber

Don Darryl Rivera / Bobo

Paul Rudd / Ben Glenroy

Jeremy Shamos / Dickie Glenroy

Martin Short / Oliver Putnam

Meryl Streep / Loretta Durkin

Wesley Taylor / Cliff

Jason Veasey / Jonathan

Jesse Williams / Tobert

"Ted Lasso"

Annette Badland / Mae Green

Kola Bokinni / Isaac Mcadoo

Edyta Budnik / Jade

Adam Colborne / Baz Primrose

Phil Dunster / Jamie Tartt

Cristo Fernández / Dani Rojas

Kevin "Kg" Garry / Paul La Fleur

Brett Goldstein / Roy Kent

Billy Harris / Colin Hughes

Anthony Head / Rupert Mannion

Brendan Hunt / Coach Beard

Toheeb Jimoh / Sam Obisanya

James Lance / Trent Crimm

Nick Mohammed / Nathan Shelley

Jason Sudeikis / Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift / Leslie Higgins

Juno Temple / Keeley Jones

Hannah Waddingham / Rebecca Welton

Bronson Webb / Jeremy Blumenthal

Katy Wix / Barbara

Stunt Ensemble Honors Nominees

Outstanding Action Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A Motion Picture

"Barbie"

"Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3"

"Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny"

"John Wick: Chapter 4"

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"

Outstanding Action Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A Television Series

"Ahsoka"

"Barry"

"Beef"

"The Last Of Us"

"The Mandalorian"

