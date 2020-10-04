Now Boarding: A Trip Anywhere in Microsoft Flight Simulator's Virtual World

On a recent cloudy morning in Wolverhampton, England, Wesley Appiah was in his bedroom, reviewing a flight plan to the Canary Islands, cueing up an R&B playlist and greeting his "passengers."

Appiah, 20, is an accounting and finance student at the University of Warwick, but he's also an aspiring pilot who streams virtual flights on Twitch, the internet's most popular destination for video game streaming.

His software of choice is the new Microsoft Flight Simulator, released in August, NBC News reports.

“You can go anywhere around the world,” Appiah said, “as long as there’s an airport to fly to.”

Appiah is not exaggerating. In addition to a wide variety of airplanes to pilot, the 2020 simulator offers what is generally agreed to be the most realistic and complete digital representation of the world that has ever been made available to the public. It includes 1.5 billion rendered buildings and enough data to fill 1.7 million DVDs. For digital tourists, a trip to the Grand Canyon or Mount Fuji is now a flight away.

Like the real world, it's dynamic. The virtual planet continuously updates, complete with weather. When Hurricane Laura hit the U.S. coast of the Gulf of Mexico, people playing Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 chased the storm. Smoke from recent wildfires was also in the virtual world. There's even wildlife, spurring something of a digital safari niche on YouTube. Other people have re-created famous flights from movies.

