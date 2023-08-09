Olivia Newton-John's family details ‘supernatural' encounters with her after her death

Even after Olivia Newton-John's death, her daughter Chloe Lattanzi can, quite literally, still feel her presence.

In fact, the 37-year-old recently recalled an encounter she had not long after the Grease star's passing that was eerily reminiscent of a conversation they'd previously had.

"Two weeks after she passed my phone accidentally took a picture of my dog, and there floating by his head was a little blue orb, the same color as this," Chloe told People in an interview published Aug. 8, referencing an aqua pendant necklace Olivia had received from husband John Easterling and gifted to her daughter prior to passing. "Mom and I had talked years back. We'd watch these paranormal shows, and I'd say, 'You gotta show up for me.' And she was like, 'I'll show up as one of those orb things.'"

John has had similar experiences—recounting one particular occurrence from a recent trip to Peru, where he and Olivia wed in 2008, for a private ceremony with his late wife's ashes.

"I took a picture, and this blue orb is right between my eyes," he told the magazine. "It's been a supernatural year."

Olivia died at the age of 73 on Aug. 8, 2022 following a decades-long battle with breast cancer.

"The last words she could say to me was, 'My sunshine,'" Chloe said on a February episode of Today. "And right before she lost her ability to speak, she was making jokes."

And while Olivia was a star to the rest of the world—acting in movies like Grease and singing hits like "Physical"—to Chloe, she was first and foremost mom.

"I love my mom more than anything," she told Hoda Kotb during the interview. "She's my mamma, you know? She's not Olivia Newton-John to me, but I'm so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John for so many people."

And Chloe and John are thankful for the time they had with her.

"Every day I miss Olivia terribly," he also told Today. "And yet, every day I'm really super grateful that I had 15 wonderful years with this extraordinary human being."

Since Olivia's passing, John and Chloe—whom the Xanadu actress shared with ex Matt Lattanzi—have continued to carry on her legacy, such as by continuing to work with the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre. Chloe also shares her mother's passion for music and has released her own songs.

"I'm very excited to get out there," she said on an Aug. 5 episode of Stellar's Something to Talk About podcast. "I can hear my mom saying, 'Get out there girl.'"

Olivia Newton-John is being remembered on what would have been her 74th birthday. On Monday, her husband John Easterling shared a story about a vacation they took in the Bahamas, and the touching ending will have you feeling some major feels.