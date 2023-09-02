‘Sail on Sailor': Blake Shelton, Jon Bon Jovi and more stars pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett

Originally appeared on E! Online

The music world is mourning the loss of a legend.

On Sept. 1, Jimmy Buffett, best known for his 1977 hit "Margaritaville," died at age 76. A statement shared on his social media accounts said the singer passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath," the message said, "and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

Buffett's cause of death was not made public. The music legend is survived by his wife, Jane Buffett, daughters Savanah Jane and Sarah, son Cameron, two grandsons and two sisters.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Several fellow musicians paid tribute to Buffett online following news of his death.

Jon Bon Jovi shared a pic of the two on his Instagram Sept. 2, writing, "Jimmy. Sail on my good friend. Luv u. JBJ."

Blake Shelton wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Heart broken this morning hearing of Jimmy Buffett's passing. What an incredible talent and man. His songs will live on forever."

Celebrity Deaths: 2023's Fallen Stars

The two had worked together. Buffett wrote the theme song to Shelton's USA Network game show "Barmageddon."

"I'll bet most of y'all don't know that he wrote the theme song for @barmageddonusa for me about 2 years ago," Shelton said. "Raising a glass today to the Son of a son of a Sailer."

On X, formerly known as Twitter, The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson wrote, "Love and Mercy, Jimmy Buffett."

Elton John wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Jimmy Buffett was a unique and treasured entertainer. His fans adored him and he never let them down. This is the saddest of news. A lovely man gone way too soon."

On his Instagram, Kenny Chesney shared a video of himself sitting on a beach and performing Buffett's song "A Pirate Looks at 40."

"So goodbye Jimmy," he wrote. "Thanks for your friendship and the songs I will carry in my heart forever. Sail On Sailor."

On his Instagram, Van Halen rocker Sammy Hagar dubbed Buffett the "Godfather of Lifestyle," adding, "Jimmy started it all and took it farther than anyone. He taught us all how to live. Jimmy taught us all how to wear shorts, flip-flops and a worn out T-shirt, walk on stage or to your favorite restaurant, and be comfortable."

In addition to his music career, Buffett was also known for his Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville restaurant chain, which was launched in 1985. Five years later, Hagar founded the Cabo Wabo restaurant and bar company.

"Jimmy turned us onto Corona beer, tequila, and margaritas," the rocker wrote on Instagram. "The first time I met Jimmy he said 'Oh you're the guy that's trying to get my job' and I said, 'Of course, we all want to be you.' Rest in paradise, Mr. Buffett."

Red Hot Chili Peppers' bassist Flea commented on his post, "Love to jimmy."

In addition, many fans, other celebs and notable figures also shared tributes to Buffett on social media.

Oscar winner Michael Douglas wrote on his Instagram, " What a loss, much too soon. Whether at home with friends, or on the stage, he always made people feel good. Multi-talented, and such a lovely man. My deepest sympathies to Jane, Savannah, Sarah, and Cameron. RIP @jimmybuffett

Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett died Friday at the age of 76.

His wife, fellow Oscar winner Catherine Zeta-Jones, wrote on her own page, "Jimmy Buffett loved you, as so many did. We will miss you. Love to Jane and all the family. Could there possibly be a 'cheeseburger in paradise' good enough for you? I hope so."

Surf legend Kelly Slater posted a pic of himself with Buffett on his Instagram. "I grew up listening to @jimmybuffett with my family," he wrote. "His music basically outlined the lives we desired…fishing, diving, dreaming about being in the tropics, playing music, and just living the dream."

He continued, "I met Jimmy in France in 2010 about 8 years or so after my dad died and the first day I told him how much he reminded me of my own father and from that moment on he kind of became a surrogate to me, occasionally calling me from some far off land telling me he missed me and I had to come visit him wherever he was. He told me life was too short not to take every good opportunity that came along and go live it."

He later wrote, "I really don't want to believe such a fine man is gone but I'm thankful and lucky for the times we had. It's 5 o'clock somewhere, Jimmy, and I know you'd be smoking a joint with a drink in your hand and a huge smile on your face like any good pirate would. Thanks for being one of the good guys. It was a real dream to know you. And as he always signed off…Fins Up!"