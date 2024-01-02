Celebrity News

Shawn Mendes shares message about ‘lows of life' amid mental health journey

Shawn Mendes shared what has helped "ease the pain" of his anxiety over the last year and how he's learned to "welcome the lows of life" amid his mental health journey.

By Lindsay Weinberg | E!

Shawn Mendes attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Originally appeared on E! Online

Shawn Mendes has a feeling 2024 will treat him better.

While celebrating the new year, the "Mercy" singer reflected on some of the challenges he faced in 2023 and the lessons he learned along the way.

"The biggest lesson for me this year has been to accept and welcome the lows of life," Mendes shared on Instagram Jan. 2, "not to constantly need to change or fix something in order to feel high again, because i know if i really slow down and listen when i'm low there's always something to hear."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

It was music that taught the 25-year-old how to embrace the imperfect parts of life.

"I found that in moments of extreme anxiety or fear," he explained, "if i sat down with my harmonium and allowed myself with full trust to sing whatever came out it would often ease the pain."

Although it was difficult at first to sing out loud without the practice to sound flawless, Mendes said he began to accept himself more and more.

Entertainment News

entertainment news 2 hours ago

Mariah Carey kicks off the new year with a photo of her ‘bad side' — and fans can't get enough

Aaron Rodgers 2 hours ago

Jimmy Kimmel slams Aaron Rodgers over ‘reckless' Jeffrey Epstein comment

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: Romance Rewind

"After a while i actually started to fall in love with the dance between the 'right' and the 'wrong' notes," he continued. "I realized there were only moments of bliss and euphoria from the 'right' notes because of the 'wrong' notes. The only reason i can sing in key is because i've learned to listen."

Mendes—who released his last album Wonder in 2020 but canceled the tour in July 2022 due to mental health concerns—posted the message alongside a black-and-white video of himself playing the keyboard and sharing his raw vocals, as his way to ring in the new year.

Reunited and it feels so good? Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted hanging out during Coachella 2023 nearly two years after the pair called it quits.
Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us