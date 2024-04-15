Originally appeared on E! Online

You may need to calm down when you see how worlds collided at Coachella.

Taylor Swift and Teresa Giudice took a photo together at the 2024 festival. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star's husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas shared a pic of the women on the grounds of the event, which the "Blank Space" singer attended with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

"Two absolute QUEENS," Ruelas wrote on Instagram on April 14. "Taylor Swift and my stunning wife @teresagiudice #girlpower #queens #blessed #coachella #doitlive #vinivia."

Giudice, 51, wore a pink cowboy hat with silver stars while the Grammy winner sported a backwards green New Heights baseball cap, merch from the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and brother Jason Kelce's podcast.

Giudice's costar Jennifer Aydin commented on Ruelas' photo, the first known public pic of Swift with a "Real Housewives" star, "Ok - I finally jealous of something!!"

Last August, Aydin and Giudice expressed their desire to see the singer after learning she was in New Jersey for friend Jack Antonoff's wedding to Margaret Qualley.

"Taylor Swift," the latter reality star said in a video posted on her costar's Instagram Story. "I would love to hang out with you."

Aydin added, "Yeah, me and Teresa! Call me. Love, love, love you. And Louie too!"

The wife of Bill Aydin added, "And Bill too! We could triple date!"

Giudice is not the only "Real Housewives" star to have bumped into Taylor Swift over the years. Most recently, in February, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Sutton Stracke revealed on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" that she once met the singer at the Met Gala.