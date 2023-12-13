Gift Guides

90 experiences and clutter-free gift ideas for 2023

Lose the wrapping paper. Keep the joy!

By Maria Chamberlain

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

With Christmas just a couple of weeks away and shipping deadlines creeping closer and closer, you may be fretting over what to get everyone on your list. Especially the ones who seemingly have everything.

Enter experience gifts.

Some are tangible and some are intangible. They're meant to be thoughtful and hopefully, more sustainable (we really don't need so much stuff!).

From the practical to the whimsical, there's something on this list for everyone to enjoy.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Here are our editor's picks. All featured items were independently selected and NBC receives no compensation for these links.

Experiences

  • Concert tickets
  • Sporting events
  • Movie tickets
  • Theater tickets
  • Round of golf: golf course, mini golf, Topgolf
  • Bowling
  • Arcade
  • Escape room
  • Restaurant gift card
  • In-home meal prepared by a chef
  • High tea
  • Wine tasting
  • Summer camp
  • Hot air balloon ride
  • Skydiving
  • Horseback riding
  • Animal encounter: swim with dolphins, feed stingrays, etc.
  • Airline gift card
  • Airbnb gift card
  • Marathon race entry
  • Convention show: ComicCon, BravoCon, etc.

Classes

  • Cooking
  • Dance: ballet, ballroom dance, etc.
  • Sports: tennis, ice skating, gymnastics etc.
  • Specialty gym class: boxing, spin cycling, yoga, etc.
  • Personal training
  • Music
  • Coding
  • Masterclass
  • Rosetta Stone
  • Painting, drawing, ceramics, art
  • Photography
  • Home brewing
  • Scuba diving, paddle boarding

Services

Beauty & wellness

  • Massage
  • Facial
  • Manicure/pedicure
  • Spray tan
  • Botox
  • Haircut
  • Hair color
  • Eyebrow microblading
  • Lash extensions
  • Headspace subscription
  • Calm subscription

Memberships

  • Museums: Children's museum, art museum, science museum, etc.
  • Botanic gardens
  • Zoo
  • Aquarium
  • Theme park
  • State parks
  • National parks
  • Trampoline park, kid's indoor play spaces
  • Country club / social club
A movement away from traditional Black Friday shopping is growing in the U.S. Tidying expert Marie Kondo is also embracing “Green Friday” which emphasizes quality time, memories, and services over physical gifts. National climate reporter Chase Cain shows us how to minimize our impact on the planet this holiday season.

Consumables

  • Flowers
  • Chocolates
  • Candy
  • Fruit basket
  • Alcohol: wine, whiskey, champagne, etc.
  • Desserts: cakes, cookies, sweet breads, etc.
  • Meats & cheeses
  • Meal subscription service
  • Coffee subscription
  • Produce box subscription
  • Protein box subscription
  • Snack boxes

Digital media subscriptions

This article tagged under:

Gift Guides
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us